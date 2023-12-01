Fine Dining

Give your loved one the gift of fine dining this holiday season with the Gift of Japanese Wagyu ($352.96)— with a bottle of Moet & Chandon Impérial Brut, A5 Miyazakigu Japanese Wagyu filet mignon and an A5 Miyazakigu Japanese Wagyu ribeye and a 10-inch cast iron skillet — from Meat N’ Bone.

Maybe you prefer Striploin & Chuck Roll Skewers set ($165) from Wagyuman, with skewers sourced from the Chuck Roll with the perfect balance of marbling, tenderness and deep, rich flavor.

Or maybe you want a little of everything: Pursuit Farms’ Japanese Waygu Sampler (starting at $275) with a Japanese A3 ribeye, A4 Schichiri Wagyu, A5 Legendary Kobe beef from Morimoto Farm, a 2-pack of handmade XXHEAT seasoning powders and Yakiniku Sauce. MeatNBone.com; WagyuMan.com and PursuitFarms.com.