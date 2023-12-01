Members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted today (Friday, Dec. 1) to expel New York Republican George Santos from Congress. Expelling a member of Congress requires a two-thirds majority vote, and this is only the sixth time a member has been expelled.

The vote comes after the House Ethics Committee released a report last month finding that Santos “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.” Santos, 35, faces a superseding federal indictment charging him with 23 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements and falsification of records.

According to CNN, the vote was 311-114, with 105 Republicans voted with the overwhelming majority of Democrats in favor of expulsion. Two Democrats — Bobby Scott of Virginia and Nikema Williams of Georgia — voted “no,” and two Democrats — Jonathan Jackson of Illinois and Al Green of Texas — voted present.

After the vote, Santos told CNN, “The House spoke. That’s their vote. They just set new dangerous precedent for themselves.”

When reporters asked if he would remain and use nonmember privileges because he is not convicted, Santos answered, “Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place,” according to CNN. He then noted that since he is no longer a member of Congress, he is no longer obligated to answer reporters’ questions.

Santos had already announced that he would not run for reelection shortly after the Ethics Committee released its report last month.

— Tammye Nash