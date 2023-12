Last night (Monday, Dec. 4), Cassie Nova, show director for Caven Enterprises, hosted her annual, “Cassie Nova Freakmas Onesie Party” at JR’s Bar and Grill. The event raised $10,406 through raffles, auctions and entertainer tips.

The annual event raises funds for the Sam Houston Elementary Personalized Learning Preparatory Secret Santa Program. This program allows for every child to receive a gift this holiday season.

— David Taffet