Dallas County Commissioners Court recognized AIN CEO Steve Pace and his four decades of work in HIV at its Tuesday morning meeting on Dec. 5.

Pace is the longest-serving head of an HIV/AIDS organization in the U.S. He will be recognized with a reception from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Daire Center, 2600 Stemmons Freeway, Suite 160.

In his resolution, County Judge Clay Jenkins that Dallas County “convey its best wishes to Steven Pace as he celebrates over 40 years of serving thousands of people with HIV and makes way toward a well-deserved retirement.”

He recognized Pace’s “unwavering commitment to the Dallas community,” and acknowledged Pace’s contribution in dispelling myths about HIV transmission.

“In 1982, Mr. Pace made history,” Jenkins wrote, “as the first clergy member to offer solace and ministerial support to the first recorded AIDS patient in Dallas, back when medical understanding of the virus was in its infancy.” And he was the first person to bring a Vietnam veteran with AIDS to the Dallas VA Hospital.

As a member of the clergy, Pace presided over more than 500 funerals and memorial services through the height of the epidemic.

The full text of the resolution is below.

— David Taffet