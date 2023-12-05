Everybody needs a teddy bear to hug sometimes, right? Well you can find bears of all shapes and sizes — and all levels of furriness! — Saturday night, Dec. 9, when the 12th annual Teddy Bear Party takes over Echo Lounge and Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway.

Drag icon and North Texas native Shangela brings her captivating charm and dynamic performance style to town specifically for this event. And the music of DJs Ben Bakson and Dan Slater are sure to keep the dance floor hopping.

What’s that, you say? You want more. No problem! They have plenty more!

How about complimentary valet service? Oh, and then there’s the full open bar — ALL NIGHT LONG! You will surely want to get those selfies. There will be plenty of opportunities for that: There’s the Trailer Park Christmas Tree Lot outside, with reindeer on hand from 8-10 p.m., the Bearbie Christmas Window, the Coca Cola Selfie Station in the VIP Lounge, the Candy Cane Christmas Window, the Pride Christmas Window AND the sponsor step-and-repeat.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and Shangela takes the stage at 9:15 p.m. for her first performance. Then Shangela performs again at 9:45 p.m.

DJ Dan Slater starts spinning at 10 p.m. Then DJ Ben Barkson takes over and spins till the party wraps up at 1 a.m.

Dress Code this year is cocktail chic, so wear your beary festive best. And don’t forget to bring a new 18-24-inch teddy bear to donate to the kiddos at Cook Children’s Hospital. That bear is part of the fee for admission.

Tickets are $100 (plus a teddy bear), available here. For more information about Teddy Bear Party, go here.