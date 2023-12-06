Comedian/actor Margaret Cho announced new 2024 dates on Wednesday to her North American Live and LIVID tour. She has been touring since the start of 2023 and clearly she’s ready to keep it going. With nine new dates, Dallas is now in her sights.

“Live and LIVID is a show celebrating my 40 years as a stand up comedian. I will be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily. You will love seeing me Live and LIVID! This is living! Come through life!”

“I’ve cycled through many names to get to Live and Livid. Absolutely Angry, Bitch and Bitchy, Count on this C***, but Live and LIVID seems to have a ring to it,” Cho said in a press release in Wednesday’s announcement.

Cho will perform on April 12 at the Texas Theatre. Tickets will go on sale this Friday.

–Rich Lopez