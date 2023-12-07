Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez is set today (Thursday, Dec. 7) to officially put her name on the ballot to run for re-election to that office in 2024. Valdez had earlier this year announced her intention to run for sheriff again.

“Valdez, a leader committed to community safety and justice, will share her vision for the future of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at a press conference [today] at 11 a.m.,” noted a press release announcing her intention to file.

The press conference will be held at Dallas County Democratic Headquarters, 1414 N. Washington Ave.

Valdez became the first openly Latina lesbian elected as a county sheriff in Texas in 2004 when she beat Republican incumbent Danny Chandler by some 18,000 votes. She was the first Democrat elected sheriff in Dallas County in more than two decades, creating the crack in a previously-solid Republican wall that led to Dallas County shifting from red to blue within the next two years.

It was during her tenure that Dallas County Sheriff’s Office enacted new policies protecting LGBTQ employees and inmates from discrimination.

Valdez was re-elected as sheriff in 2008, 2012 and in 2016, each time by significant margins. However she stepped down from the office in 2017 to run for governor against incumbent Republican Greg Abbott.

She won the Democratic Primary without a runoff against a crowded field of candidates, making her the first Latina and the first openly-LGBTQ person nominated for Texas governor by a major party, but lost the general election to Abbott in November that year.

The press release announcing her 2024 campaign describes Valdez as “a proven leader” who “diligently confronted deep-rooted problems that had accumulated over two decades. From tackling understaffing, over-population and unsanitary conditions in the county jail to improving care for mentally ill inmates, she left a lasting impact.

“With an unyielding commitment, Valdez vows to build on these accomplishments and continue addressing these pressing issues when elected. By striving for cultural transformation, she aims to ensure that every individual touched by the criminal justice system is treated with unwavering respect and dignity,” the press release continues. “electing Valdez will bring a future where progress, compassion and meaningful change define our county’s approach to justice.”