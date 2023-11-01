Fort Worth Housing Solutions and the Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative this week announced they are looking for a local Fort Worth artist to create murals for the new SSCNI community, Cowan Place Senior Living.

Application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

Go here for more information on the parameters of the project and instructions on submitting an application to be chosen as the muralist.

The Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative was developed by residents, community leaders and stakeholders to “capture a shared vision for a vibrant, safe and sustainable community with access to quality education, healthcare, services and amenities — a ‘neighborhood of choice,’” according to a press release announcing the search.

SSCNI’s neighborhood Transformation Plan, adopted in the fall of 2019, calls for the replacement of a former public housing community with new, mixed-income rental residences in six phases of development, a neighborhood hub for recreation, educational, health and safety services, and a commercial district and space for healthcare and educational, economic and other support services.

Visit StopSixCNI.org to learn more about the planned community. For more information on Fort Worth Housing Solutions, go here.

— Tammye Nash