The Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office this week warned about scammers claiming to be the DA’s office and trying to trick individuals into giving them credit card or banking information.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Nov. 1, DA John Creuzot said his office has received “multiple reports about unsuspecting members of our community getting calls from people claiming to be an investigator with our office telling them there is a warrant for their arrest that will need to be paid immediately or the victim will be arrested.

“This is a scam,” the press release warned.

The statement continued, “The DA’s Office wants to make it clear that law enforcement will never ask for payment over the phone, through wire transfers, gift cards, or websites not affiliated with law enforcement. If you get a call that you suspect is fraudulent, don’t make a payment through these methods.

“If you get a call about a criminal or civil accusation that you don’t recognize, it probably is not true. Law enforcement officers will not threaten you or your family members with additional criminal charges.”

Anyone who receives what they suspect to be a fraudulent call should contact the law enforcement agency the caller claims to represent to determine if the call is legitimate. But do not confirm any identifying information to the called.

Anyone who may have already been the victim of this or any other scam should contact their local law enforcement agency, the DA’s office recommends.

— Tammye Nash