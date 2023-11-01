The annual open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act starts today (Wednesday, Nov. 1), and Prism Health North Texas has announced “free, friendly and easily accessible healthcare enrollment assistance in both English and Spanish via a staff of seven ACA navigators,” also beginning today.

The ACA navigators can also help with applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Prism officials said.

Residents of 13 North Texas counties — Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Henderson, Hurst, Kaufman, Navarro, Rockwall and Tarrant — can utilize the Prism Health ACA navigators program.

Noting that 16.6 percent of Texans are without insurance, Prism officials said in a press release, “This is a great insurance access option for those North Texans in industries that may not provide traditional employer-match healthcare, like hospitality, construction and retail.”

The press release continued, “The organization is especially eager to assist with the enrollment process, which can be daunting and confusing, as inflation has impacted most wallets, healthcare costs continue to rise and Medicaid continues to unwind following the end of COVID-19 assistance programs.

“During the pandemic, many Americans were automatically re-enrolled in Medicaid via the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Now, more than 60,000 North Texans have been removed from Medicaid in the wake of the FFCRA program ending.”

For more information, call 469-884-6801, visit PHNTx.org or complete a request form to be contacted directly.

— Tammye Nash