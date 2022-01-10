Pop duo Erasure will not headline The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Feb. 12 in Irving – or any other surrounding dates. The group announced Monday that its tour is now postponed.

From ErasureInfo.com:

We are very sorry to have to announce that, as a result of circumstances beyond our control, we need to postpone our January and February North American dates.

We will announce the rescheduled shows shortly so please hang on to your tickets and we will bring you more information very soon.

After the Irving date, that band was slated to play Austin City Limits the following day.

– Rich Lopez