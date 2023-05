Purple Party 2023 kicked off Thursday but the grand opening party happened Friday night, May 5, at Gilley’s, and DVtv crew Corry Williams and Joseph Herrera to bring all the excitement home for you.

The weekend continues with a pool party on Sunday with a pool party, tea dance and the closing party, AfterGow, through to Afterglow: After Hours in the wee hours of Monday, May 8, at the host hotel, the Marriott Suites Market Center.

