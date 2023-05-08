Gay Dallas city council member Chad West and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez were re-elected on Saturday, May 6.

In a three-way race that got nasty, West received 52 percent of the vote. Albert Mata came in second with 39 percent and Mariana Griggs, former wife of former councilman Scott Griggs, received 8 percent.

“I’m honored to have been reelected to represent District 1 as Councilmember for another two years, and I’m looking forward to jumping back into policy work and continuing to improve efficiencies at the City,” West wrote in an email.

Although Narvaez faced four challengers, he won his race with 53 percent of the vote. Former councilwoman Monica Alonzo came in second with 38 percent. Alonzo has challenged Narvaez in each of his council races.

“There are too many people to thank individually for what is my 4th and final City Council Election,” Narvaez wrote on Facebook. “This one had a ton of outside forces that don’t know our community or our people. They wanted to take us backwards. Yesterday, we said ‘NO!’.”

In Fort Worth, Jeanette Martinez and Rick Herring will face each other in a run-off for the newly created District 11 seat. In the five-way race, Martinez received 36 percent of the vote and Herring, who is gay, received 34 percent.

Herring commented that with five candidates, everyone expected a run-off.

Around Texas, three additional gay candidates won their city council races: Jonathan Estrada, Pasadena City Council; Bryan Martinez, Brownsville City Commission; and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, San Antonio City Council.

— David Taffet