Ted Cruz’s re-election campaign today sent out a message attacking his newly-announced challenger in the 2024 election, North Texas Congressman Colin Allred, but the attack included a photo of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the man prosecuting Donald Trump on 34 charges of felony fraud in connection with the 2016 payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Both Allred and Bragg are Black men.

Cruz’s message, which included a link to his official campaign fundraising ad, said Allred “supports Biden’s far-left agenda of high taxes, reckless spending, open borders, gun control, and soft-on-crime policies.”

New York state Assemblyman Alex Bores tweeted a screen-cap image of Cruz’s message, writing, “That’s a picture of @ManhattanDA Alvin Bragg … @TedCruz, do you think all black people look alike, or is it just the people working for you that do? Either way, can’t waut for @ColinAllredTX to retire you in ’24.”

Allred then retweeted Bores’ post, writing, “Hi [waving man emoji], that’s not me.”

A spokesperson with the Cruz campaign claimed the image “was mistakenly sent by a vendor, and was not approved by Senator Cruz or his campaign.”

— Tammye Nash