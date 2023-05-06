Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives were once again able to delay a vote on Senate Bill 14 today (Friday, May 5). But the measure that would ban gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors in the state is expected to come back around for the third time early next week.

SB 14 first reached the House floor on Tuesday, May 2, but was sent back to the House Public Health Committee thanks to a point of order raised by State Rep. Mary González, one of the founders of the House LGBTQ Caucus. But, when the bill was called for debate on Tuesday, activists crowded into the Gallery began chanting and singing, prompting Speaker Dade Phelan to order state troopers to clear the Gallery of spectators. Texas Freedom Network Organizing Director Adri Pérez was tackled by troopers in the lobby outside the Gallery, handcuffed and arrested as the protesters attempted to make their way down stairs.

Today, Democrats “quickly raised a succession of three points of order, a parliamentary procedure that aims to delay or kill legislation on a technicality,” according to the Texas Tribune. Less than an hour after González raised the third point of order, the Tribune reports, the bill was again sent back to committee.

The Public Health Committee voted 6-4 this afternoon to once again advance the bill to the House floor, according to Tribune, and Lubbock Republican Dustin Burrows, who chairs the Calendars Committee, said in a tweet it will be heard next week.

— Tammye Nash