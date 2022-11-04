Lincoln-Star-Concept

A preview of future EVs to get your motors humming

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

If you think the electric vehicles we’re seeing today are charging your plug, just wait until you see the ones coming in the next few years. From a $300,000 hand-built Cadillac to a Chevy SS, VW Bus, an array of suave crossovers and even a Rolls-Royce — these are the EVs to really get your motors humming.

Chevy Blazer SS

Witness the future of Chevrolet muscle. This bad-ass beast boasts 557 horsepower for 0-60 mph in 4 seconds. Range is 290 miles; charge 78 miles in 10 minutes. Hands-off Super Cruise, head-up display, 17.7-inch touchscreen and heated steering wheel get it. Blazer EVs start at $47,595, but the SS hits $65,995. Look for it summer 2023.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

It’s torquey, powerful and quieter than a clock tick, so you might hear the suspension reading the road ahead. Sleek elegant style embraces traditional coach doors and The Spirit of Ecstasy who curtseys to the wind. Enjoy 320 miles range and ability to charge 80 miles in 10 minutes. It comes with a $400,000 sticker, and late 2023 deliveries are expected.

Cadillac CELESTIQUE

Hand-built at GM’s tech center, it combines a classic long hood with sleek hatchback over tail lamps that hint at fins. Five high-def displays include a 55-inch dash screen. Each passenger tunes opaqueness of sky above. Hands-off cruising is included. Expect 500 horsepower, 312 miles range, quick charging and a $200,000 price circa 2025.

VW ID. Buzz (Bus)X

VW takes its past forward with this retro Bus-inspired people hauler. It boasts room for three rows plus luggage, 264 mile range, and ability to charge 5-80 percent in 30 minutes. Interiors are accented with body color trim ala classic V-Dubs. Drivers enjoy one-pedal control, and it can automatically maneuver into garages. Get yours in 2024.

Kia EV9

Kia kicked to speed with the sexy EV6, but families of all types will revel in this three-row crossover to debut next year. An adventurous angular exterior with retractable roof rails and glass panel surrounds a high-tech loft with 27-inch ultra-wide screen and seats that swivel for lounging. Travel 300 miles per charge; replenish 10-80 percent in 30 minutes.

Lincoln Star Concept

A smoother version of today’s crossovers, styling themes carry to four Lincoln crossovers by 2026. Check the interior sanctuary of scent, sight and sound featuring a curved horizontal dash display, lounge seating, glass beverage chiller, and 3D-printed A-pillar latticework. The large frunk’s glass changes from transparent to opaque.

Jeep Wagoneer

Code-named “Wagoneer S”, this beauty previews Jeep’s first all-electric model. Sleeker and smaller than today’s Wagoneer, the iconic 7-slot grille is more sculptural and LED-lit. All-terrain management with electronic 4×4 capability goes far. Jeep targets 400 miles range, 600 horsepower and 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Production starts in 2024.

Acura Precision Concept

Drawing inspiration from Italian power boats, Precision hints at an EV arriving in 2024. Designed in L.A., it flaunts an expressive silhouette, sharp character lines, 23-inch wheels and matte blue finish. A yoke steering wheel retracts in autonomous mode inside a lounge with responsibly harvested wood, biomass leather and driver-focused dash.

Hyundai IONIQ 6YRJ

Lookin’ like Porsche and Tesla made whoopee, Hyundai’s offspring mates striking exterior design with sustainable materials, buttonless doors, flybridge console and screens for side mirrors. Drivers enjoy 380 miles range, 0-62 mph in 5.1 seconds, charging 10-80 percent in 18 minutes and remote self-parking. It arrives early 2023, starting at $48,000.

Polestar Roadster



Volvo’s EV brand plays it safe and sexy. The bespoke aluminum roadster harbors electrics capable of 884 horsepower, 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds and 155 mph. The initial LA Concept is fetching with Sky blue exterior, light interior, large touchscreen and 21-inch wheels. Look for a $200,000 price in 2026. Reserve your future now.