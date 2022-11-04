The best vehicles of the internal combustion era

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

We may have crossed into The EV Age, but there are still plenty of gas-burning joyrides to smack around. From compact crossovers to an all-new Mustang, a Corvette-powered SUV and a Ferrari crossover, these represent a last gas era worth savoring.

Ford Mustang

Heritage styling is reimagined with triple LED headlamps, wider haunches and tri-bar rear lighting. Interiors adopt curved flatscreen displays, customizable with Unreal Engine 3D gaming tech. Old-school engines range from a 310 horsepower turbo-four to 500 horsepower V8. Drive modes, magnetic ride control and drift brake enhance the fun.

Base price: $30,000

Cadillac Escalade-V

Already large and luxurious, this ultimate SUV gets Corvette’s hand-built, supercharged V8 delivering 682 horsepower and 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Recognize it by the black grille, quad exhausts, and 22-inch wheels. An air suspension, 38-inch infotainment display and hands-free Super Cruise add allure to the most expensive Cadillac ever.

Base price: $149,695

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari finally offers a crossover, and it’s blessed with sexy curves, angry facias and an interior awash in buttered bovine. It’s also powered by a 715 horsepower 6.5-liter V-12 and 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Flash 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds. With the active suspension, you can take kids to school and dogs to parks and still enjoy track days.

Base price: $400,000

Nissan Z

Design references the original 1970 model, but the edgier interpretation retains ovoid headlamps and power bulge hood. Beneath is a precise chassis and twin-turbo V6 dishing 400 horsepower. Choose the six-speed manual transmission. Interiors still sport triple gauges, but add Apple CarPlay, automatic braking and adaptive cruise.

Base price: $39,990

Honda HR-V

More sophisticated, the little crossover grows up with styling cribbed from the latest Civic and a considerably larger interior featuring digital instrumentation, 7-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. A larger four-cylinder engine puts down 158 horsepower through front- or all-wheel-drive. Expect 26/32-MPG city/highway.

Base price: $23,650

Acura Integra

Everything ’80s is cool again, including this cult favorite. Returning as a five-door hatchback for a sporty stance and compact crossover utility, the car comes with a 200 horsepower turbo-four matched to a 6-speed manual or continuously variable transmission. Interiors encourage swift driving. Automatic emergency braking is standard.

Base price: $30,800

Chrysler 300

As the last of a legend that dates to the 1950s, the muscle sedan adopts an updated tri-color 300C grille badge, Black Laguna leather seats, carbon-fiber accents and 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio. Under the long hood is a 485 horsepower 6.4-liter HEMI V8 that cuts 0-60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. Only 2,000 are allocated for the U.S.

Base price: $55,000

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

There will be electrified Corvettes, but America’s sports car makes magic with gasoline. Behind the seats is a 5.5-liter V8 delivering 670 horsepower and 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds! Magnetic Ride Control adjusts the chassis continuously for a comfortable ride or track handling. It looks pretty bad ass with the carbon fiber aero package.

Base price: $105,300

Mazda CX-50

Butch, sporty and loaded with luxury, this crossover is stoked with up to 256 turbocharged horsepower and achieves a combined 27 MPG. Hybrids come later. Interiors are gorgeous with available saddle leather, heads-up display and infotainment system with artful screen and joywheel. Pedestrian detection alert enhances safety.

Base price: $26,800

GMC Canyon AT4X

Get the adventurer of GMC’s muscular compact pickup, capable of tumbling over hill and dale with a 3-inch factory lift, skid plates, underbody cameras, winch plug and 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine stomping out 310 horsepower. Interiors are refined with a wide infotainment screen, premium materials and the entire safety suite.

Base price: $63,350