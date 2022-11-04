Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe

Not ready for a full-monty EV yet? Try these plain hybrids instead

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

AutoCasey@AOL.com

Electric vehicles are here, but many of you are not ready for The Full Monty. Perhaps a ’tweener hybrid is more your style for lofty fuel economy and go-anywhere treks. Check these plain hybrids that are anything but boring.

Toyota Crown

A new take on the full-size sedan, replacing the Avalon with a name from the car that debuted in Japan during 1955. This elevated sedan is crossover capable with AWD and available 2.4-liter turbo-four and twin motors. Expect up to 340 horsepower and 41 MPG. Voice-controlled infotainment, automatic parking and adaptive cruise are available.

Base price: $40,000

Honda CR-V Sport Hybrid

All new for 2023 with a bigger sinister suit, this hybrid is fun to drive. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and batteries to deliver 204 horsepower and 43/36 MPG city/highway. Black accents, rectangular exhausts, and black 18-inch wheels scare kiddies, but a leather-wrapped shifter, adaptive cruise and auto braking sex it up.

Base price: $32,450

Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe

Go anywhere with this heritage-inspired 4×4. The plug-in hybrid goes 21 miles all-electric and achieves 49 MPGe all in with the 375 horsepower V6 throbbing. A true Jeep, its doors come off, the roof is removable, and it can bang over trails or ford 30-inches of water. Choose Alpine audio and a one-touch power top. Blue tow hooks indicate plug-ins.

Base price: $53,995

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

This expressive crossover offers 38 miles all-electric range, 420 miles combined range and zero range anxiety. Recharge batteries to 80 percent in 38 minutes. If you’re doing the math, this roomy and upscale seven-passenger crossover achieves an overall 248 horsepower and 64-MPGe with motors and four-cylinder engine going.

Base price: $39,845

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

There’s a plug-in version with 30 miles electric range, but most prefer the regular hybrid’s 1.6-liter turbo-four, batteries, peppy 226 horsepower and frugal 36/31 MPG city/highway. Crossover luxury comes from squinty driving lamps, textured grilles, elegant chrome and interior with twin screens and crash avoidance systems.

Base price: $34,300

Dodge Hornet

An Alfa Romeo Tonale in Dodge trim, this crossover breaks out in sporty R/T trim as a plug-in hybrid that delivers 285 horsepower, 30 miles electric range and ability to burst an additional 25 horsepower to click 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds. Grey wheels, dual exhausts, Harman Kardon audio and wireless device connectivity dress it out.

Base price: $29,995

Ford Maverick

A dirt cheap hybrid that can actually haul dirt! Tight handling attacks fast on-ramps, but the combined 191 horsepower and 42/33-MPG city/highway save coin. Inside are available contrasting color seats, orange accents, Apple/Android connectivity and flip-up rear seats to load bicycles. An open bed is perfect for gear or mulch.

Base price: $22,195

Lexus RX Hybrid

Lexus’ updated crossover features a sleeker grille, 21-inch wheels and wrap-around tail lamps. Interiors adopt a large touchscreen, head-up display and Mark Levinson audio. The 350h achieves 246 horsepower and 37/34-MPG city/highway while the 500h F Sport delivers 366hp, adaptive suspension, rear steering and 27/28-MPG.

Base price: $50,000

Chrysler Pacifica

Families of all types go hybrid in this fly mini-van that provides 30 miles all-electric range — 500 total with the V6 burnin’. Three rows of seats haul seven passengers, but give up Stow n’ Go in the middle. Wireless device connectivity, Harman Kardon audio, flybridge console and automated park assist add luxuries. Automatic braking adds safety.

Base price: $46,978

Kia Sportage

It’s the EV for people not quite ready for an EV. Styling cues echo the EV6 electric crossover, but a larger cabin with twin screens and upscale materials reach beyond this class. The peppy 1.6-liter turbo-four delivers 227 horsepower and 43 MPG — more than 500 miles range between fill-ups. A full suite of safety systems are included.

Base price: $27,290

To See more Hybrids, click here