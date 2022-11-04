Cadillac-Lyriq

Top EVs hitting the road in 2023

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

AutoCasey@AOL.com

Our electric future has finally arrived. From luxury crossovers to affordable compacts and ultra-safe Swedes, these are the electric vehicles that will keep our home chargers humming in the coming year.

Hyundai IONIQ5

Looking like an American-sized Golf, but much sexier, this lofty hatch spoils owners in a twin-screen lounge with ultra reclining seat. Travel up to 303 miles per charge, enjoy 320 horsepower and recharge 10-80 percent in 18 minutes. A head-up display with augmented reality and remote keyfob-operated parking system add convenience.

Base price: $39,950

Nissan Ariya

With the Leaf finally in demise, this sleek crossover steps up with 304 miles all-electric range and hands-off highway driving. Interiors feature “Japanese Futurism” with a curved dash, heads-up display, plush Zero Gravity seats and twin infotainment screens. Recharge 10-80 percent in 45 minutes. Go forth with 389 horsepower.

Base price: $43,190

Cadillac Lyriq (Above)

Cadillac looks to bolster its crossover line with this all-electric stunner boasting a 312-mile range, ability to charge 76 miles in 10 minutes and up to 500 horsepower. Hands-off cruising, 33-inch OLED widescreen display, 19-speaker AKG audio and glass roof delight. Identify the lit grille and boomerang taillamps that hint at fins.

Base price: $62,990

Genesis GV60

Enter with facial recognition, start with fingerprints. Go 235 miles, charge 10-80 percent in 18 minutes and zap 0-60 mph in 4 seconds. It’s also sexy with its Porsche styling. Lux out with Bang & Olufsen audio, Nappa leather, suede headliner and head-up display. An orb rotates in the flying console to present the gear selector. This is my favorite car this year!

Base price: $58,890

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The best car in the world goes crossover — and electric. This Alabama-built ’Benz conjures up to 536 horsepower, 305 miles range, and a full charge in 30 minutes. Big glitz, the 3-zone 56” curved glass Hyperscreen spans the entire dash. Optional third-row seating, head-up display, adjustable suspension, and off-road mode send it home.

Base price: $104,400

Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford electrifies its iconic pickup, energized with up to 563 horsepower and 300-mile range. A range system determines distance based on load. The fastest F-150 runs 0-60 mph in a smooth 4.5 seconds. Charge 15-80 percent in 45 minutes. A large frunk, tablet touchscreen and power outlets for camping add convenience. It can even power your house.

Base price: $40,000

Chevy Equinox EV

Bringing EVs to the masses, this stylish crossover drops a 17.7-inch infotainment screen, heated seats and hands-off Super Cruise on fossil-free driving. GM’s Ultium architecture enables 300 miles range, 290 horsepower, AWD and recharge 70 miles in 10 minutes. Blind zone steering assist and head-up display aid safety. Coming fall 2023.

Base price: $30,000

Volvo C40 Recharge

Sure, it has all of the expected crash avoidance systems, but this Volvo is also sexy and environmentally friendly. The crossover coupe offers 226 miles all-electric range, runs 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and recharges 10-80 percent in 37 minutes. A leather-free interior, Harman Kardon audio, large tablet screen and recycled carpets add Swedish allure.

Base price: $55,300

Lexus RZ 450e

Grab it by the steering yoke as Lexus begins its transition to a battery-only brand. A chiseled body and panoramic roof accompany 225 miles range and recharging to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Lane tracing assist, head-up display, radar cruise, 14-inch screen, and remote automated parking enhance travel. It can even stop itself during a health emergency.

Base price: $55,000

Subaru Solterra

A twin of Toyota’s bZ4X, Subaru hikes afield with X-Mode off-road programming and EyeSight crash avoidance system. The flatscreen gauge cluster is placed high for a heads-up effect. Harman Kardon audio, panoramic roof and flybridge console add luxuries. Go 222 miles per charge, zap 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds, and recharge 80 percent in an hour.

Base price: $44,995