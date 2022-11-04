Cadillac-Lyriq

Top EVs hitting the road in 2023

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer
AutoCasey@AOL.com

Our electric future has finally arrived. From luxury crossovers to affordable compacts and ultra-safe Swedes, these are the electric vehicles that will keep our home chargers humming in the coming year.

Hyundai IONIQ5

Hyundai IONIQ5

Looking like an American-sized Golf, but much sexier, this lofty hatch spoils owners in a twin-screen lounge with ultra reclining seat. Travel up to 303 miles per charge, enjoy 320 horsepower and recharge 10-80 percent in 18 minutes. A head-up display with augmented reality and remote keyfob-operated parking system add convenience.
Base price: $39,950

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Ariya

With the Leaf finally in demise, this sleek crossover steps up with 304 miles all-electric range and hands-off highway driving. Interiors feature “Japanese Futurism” with a curved dash, heads-up display, plush Zero Gravity seats and twin infotainment screens. Recharge 10-80 percent in 45 minutes. Go forth with 389 horsepower.
Base price: $43,190

Cadillac Lyriq (Above)
Cadillac looks to bolster its crossover line with this all-electric stunner boasting a 312-mile range, ability to charge 76 miles in 10 minutes and up to 500 horsepower. Hands-off cruising, 33-inch OLED widescreen display, 19-speaker AKG audio and glass roof delight. Identify the lit grille and boomerang taillamps that hint at fins.
Base price: $62,990

Genesis GV60

Genesis GV60

Enter with facial recognition, start with fingerprints. Go 235 miles, charge 10-80 percent in 18 minutes and zap 0-60 mph in 4 seconds. It’s also sexy with its Porsche styling. Lux out with Bang & Olufsen audio, Nappa leather, suede headliner and head-up display. An orb rotates in the flying console to present the gear selector. This is my favorite car this year!
Base price: $58,890

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes EQS Crossover

The best car in the world goes crossover — and electric. This Alabama-built ’Benz conjures up to 536 horsepower, 305 miles range, and a full charge in 30 minutes. Big glitz, the 3-zone 56” curved glass Hyperscreen spans the entire dash. Optional third-row seating, head-up display, adjustable suspension, and off-road mode send it home.
Base price: $104,400

Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford electrifies its iconic pickup, energized with up to 563 horsepower and 300-mile range. A range system determines distance based on load. The fastest F-150 runs 0-60 mph in a smooth 4.5 seconds. Charge 15-80 percent in 45 minutes. A large frunk, tablet touchscreen and power outlets for camping add convenience. It can even power your house.
Base price: $40,000

Chevy Equinox EV

Chevy Equinox EV

Bringing EVs to the masses, this stylish crossover drops a 17.7-inch infotainment screen, heated seats and hands-off Super Cruise on fossil-free driving. GM’s Ultium architecture enables 300 miles range, 290 horsepower, AWD and recharge 70 miles in 10 minutes. Blind zone steering assist and head-up display aid safety. Coming fall 2023.
Base price: $30,000

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

Sure, it has all of the expected crash avoidance systems, but this Volvo is also sexy and environmentally friendly. The crossover coupe offers 226 miles all-electric range, runs 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and recharges 10-80 percent in 37 minutes. A leather-free interior, Harman Kardon audio, large tablet screen and recycled carpets add Swedish allure.
Base price: $55,300

Lexus RZ 450e

Lexus RZ 450e

Grab it by the steering yoke as Lexus begins its transition to a battery-only brand. A chiseled body and panoramic roof accompany 225 miles range and recharging to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Lane tracing assist, head-up display, radar cruise, 14-inch screen, and remote automated parking enhance travel. It can even stop itself during a health emergency.
Base price: $55,000

Subaru Solterra

Subaru Solterra

A twin of Toyota’s bZ4X, Subaru hikes afield with X-Mode off-road programming and EyeSight crash avoidance system. The flatscreen gauge cluster is placed high for a heads-up effect. Harman Kardon audio, panoramic roof and flybridge console add luxuries. Go 222 miles per charge, zap 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds, and recharge 80 percent in an hour.
Base price: $44,995