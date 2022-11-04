Charger Concept

As Dodge ends the hemi era for an electric future, it redefines butch and femme

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

AutoCasey@AOL.com

If you think thumping, gas-burning V8 engines equal testosterone, and electricity is for shy little commuter cars, you may need to adjust your concept of masculinity when deciding which of the 2023 Dodge Chargers — King Daytona or Daytona Concept — is butch and which is femme.

Family Spirit

King: Take The General Lee, cross-breed it with a ’90s Mercedes E-Class, and you get this conjured spirit. Concept: It’s named after a car that first broke 200 mph on a NASCAR track in 1970, but its power source has more in common with a smartphone than any stocker.

Drag Race

King: Harbors an old-school 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, but its new-school supercharger conjures up 807 horsepower for 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds towards a 203 mph top speed. I’m a stud! Concept: Oh, honey! Imagine all that power instantly on-tap from my 800-volt Banshee propulsion system to vanquish all those old drag queens.

Thirsty Bitches

King: She drinks gasoline like Hollywood puts down Veuve Clicquot. That’s 21/21 MPG city/highway. Concept: This queen’s electric, so she’s clearly on the wagon. A cheap date, it takes about one-tenth the price to fill her up.

Country Vibe

King: Willie Nelson. He speaks with an authentic raspy rumble, and he’ll keep smoking weed until he goes under. Concept: Dolly Parton. She may be old-school cool, but she knows how to move fast with the times.

Details Matter

King: From its Redeye Widebody kit to its Go Mango paint, Black King Daytona fender graphics, and 20-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed wheels, this bad boy is dressed for a drag race. Concept: It looks like a pretty boy, all shaved and glistening, but check the aluminum Screaming Banshee fender badges, 21-inch wheel, and vintage Fratzog Dodge logos tramped on its flanks.

Nose Job

King: Angry headlamps, deep air intake and hood scoop give this bruiser the chiseled face of a champion fighter. Concept: Its initial look recalls the 1968 Charger, but a swoopy hood and a square-jawed R-Wing maintain appearances while letting air pass right on through.

Favorite Luxuries

King: Black Nappa leather seats with orange stitching, Harman Kardon audio and a big, thick, black leather steering wheel are yummy. Concept: Carbon fiber floor, pass-through console, flat bottom steering wheel and 16-inch curved instrument cluster spoil you silly.

Shifting Power

King: Shuffles power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission — paddle shifted if you please. To go faster, stomp harder. Concept: It may be electric, but there’s still an old-school pistol grip shifter and multi-speed transmission for pounding two-lanes. Press the PowerShot button for an additional jolt.

Deep Throat

King: Lets its engine bellow with ecstasy. When it revs, squirrels, rabbits and all the rent boys hit the trail. Concept: Only Dodge would add exhaust to an EV. Essentially a tuned trumpet, the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust includes 126 decibels of “Dark Matter” sound profile to rival the Hellcat.

Total Immersion

King: It rumbles; it grumbles; it shakes, and it screams as that big V8 lights off like SpaceX rocket headed to Mars. If Grindr had a soundtrack, you’d hear this. Concept: Adjusts ambient lighting, instrument cluster information and head-up display based on driving modes. This starship is ready for warp speed.

High Stickers

King: Expect to pay around $100,000 for one of 300 to be built in 2023. If you like V8 muscle, get in bed before dawn. Concept: You’ll have to wait another year, but $100k seems about right. Get out of bed and get gone, because the future has arrived!