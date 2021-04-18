Dallas police are investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning (Sunday, April 18) in the 5100 block of Lemmon Ave. According to reports, officers responded around 3 a.m. to a shooting call and found the man, who had been shot multiple times and then taken to a nearby urgent care facility by private vehicle. The incident has been linked, reports say, to reports of random gun fire on Willowbrook Road.

The victim was transported by Dallas Fire Rescue to a trauma hospital.

Police are “in the early stages of this investigation and will provide further updates as they become available,” according to an email from DPD’s Public Information Officer.

— Tammye Nash