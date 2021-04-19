Officials with the Greg Dolgener Memorial AIDS Fund announced this morning (Monday, April 19) that the GDMAF bus trip to WinStar Casino, set for May 8, and MetroBall XV, set for June, are both being postponed due to continuing concerns over the COVID-19 epidemic.

The WinStar Casino trip may be rescheduled for this fall, if the pandemic has subsided enough by then; MetroBall XV has been rescheduled for June 3, 2022.

GDMAF officials said the organization has a “new partnership” with Premier Transportation, and that Premier officials have “assured us that every step-in cleaning and preparing the bus will be taken when we can have the event. WinStar Casino has assured us they are doing everything in accordance with and are in total compliance of all CDC, federal, state and local health department guidelines.”

Regarding MetroBall, GDMAF officials said, the event was postponed in “the interest of safety for our entertainers, our volunteers, the staff of S4 and our guests.” They also said that performers original scheduled for June 2020, then for June 2021, have confirmed that they will perform at MetroBall in June 2022.

“Tiffany, Jennifer Hudson, Thea Austin and Chris Chism have all been confirmed for the new date,” GDMAF officials said. :They are excited about performing in front of live audiences again and will bring a great show to MetroBall.”

Those who have already purchased or won tickets for this years’ planned event will have those tickets honored in 2022. Tickets for MetroBall XV will go on sale later this year. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available.

For information and updates as they become available, follow DDMAF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or at the GDMAF website, GDMF.org.

— Tammye Nash