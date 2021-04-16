The Texas House LGBTQ Caucus issued a statement today (Friday, April 16) regarding House Bill 1399, voted out of committee yesterday (Thursday, April 15). HB 1399 , by Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, would prohibit gender transition treatments for children and remove professional liability insurance coverage for physicians offering this care.

The LGBTQ Caucus statement reads:

“We are deeply disappointed in this action. The deadline to submit virtual testimony was not even closed before the vote was taken, stripping Texans of their rights to participate in the legislative process and damaging the credibility of this body.

“Moreover, bills like this are a blatant attack on trans kids. Rather than advancing this type of regressive and hurtful legislation, we should be focusing on important issues like the energy crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are encouraging leadership to use the remaining weeks of the legislative session to address the most pressing issues facing our state and uplift public engagement to ensure we are making policies that best serve Texans.”

— Tammye Nash