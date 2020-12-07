Street racers damaged a door at Liquid Zoo after a bar back asked street racers not to used the bar’s parking lot on Saturday night. According to owner Gary Welborn, the incident happened about 3:30 a.m. after the bar had closed.

Welborn said there was no damage inside the bar. The glass in the door was broken and will be replaced on Tuesday. License plate numbers of some of the cars belonging to the street racers were turned over to the police.

One videos showed a small group kicking in the door while other cheered them on. Another video shows cars making circle in the street under the Tollway overpass along Maple Avenue outside the bar.

He said he was waiting to hear from police if they picked up any of the car owners.

— David Taffet