The new year will be here before you know it, and we all know what that means: New year’s resolutions about getting in shape. And that means gym memberships and working out and, ultimately, sore muscles.

So if you have a gym rat or a wannabe gym rat on your holiday gift list, here’s a great idea: Give them the gift of sore muscle relief with the Therabody Theragun.

There’s a Theragun device for everybody, starting with the Wave Roller ($149) and moving up through the Mini ($199), to the Prime ($299), to the Elite ($399) and the Pro ($599).

And to make it an even better gift, this year TheraBody has partnered with RED for a limited collection of Theragun products with new designs — the RED Theragun Pro (pictured above), RED Theragun Elite and the RED Theragun Mini. The prices are the same but for every RED Theragun purchased, 2 percent of the purchase price will go directly to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 response to reduce the threat of COVID-19 in communities and to critical HIV/AIDS programs.

But wait! There’s more! Therabody has also released the very rare, limited edition 4th generation Theragun 24K Gold Pro (pictured below). Only 1,000 of these units will be made, and each one will be engraved with its own unique serial number and come with a certificate of authenticity.

The 24K Gold Theragun ($999) is available only at Therabody.com and only while supplies last.