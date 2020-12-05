Are you still looking for that perfect present for somebody special? Or maybe you are looking for good deal on something you want for yourself. Either way, be sure to check out the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund’s online silent auction, in progress through 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13.

There are eight fantastic items up for grabs: a 40-inch Vizio FHD Smart TV, a 6-quart Ninja Instant Cooker, a 4-quart Ninja Foodi Grill, am Invicta men’s 52mm King Venom watch, your choice of Danielle Starr Speciality Cake, a VIP package for MetroBall 2021 plus a Pride Box, a Betty Boop acrylic painting and an Italian stone design leather jacket.

Now here are the rules (there are only three): All purchases are final. If you cannot pick up your item in purchase, you have to pay for shipping. And all items must be picked up by Dec. 31 at David Hearn’s home in Plano.

All proceeds benefit GDMAF which provides emergency funds for people with HIV/AIDS.

— Tammye Nash