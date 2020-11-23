Dallas police said they couldn’t comment on any new evidence that led them to reclassify Alan White’s disappearance to ‘endangered missing person.’
About a week ago, a new video emerged of White pulling gas in his car at the RaceTrak gas station on Inwood Road at Maple Avenue. In it, he is wearing a red tank top rather than the gray tank he was wearing about 15 minutes earlier when he left LA Fitness, but his family confirmed that was him.
From the gas station, he drove north toward his home rather than south toward Oak Cliff where the car was found.
On its blog, DPD wrote:
On October 22, 2020, the Dallas Police Department Youth Operations received a Missing Person report regarding James Alan White. The report was originally documented as a “Want To Locate” on case number 188623-2020. Due to recent developments in the investigation, the report has been changed from a “Want to Locate” to an “Endangered Missing” person.
The Youth Operations Unit is in charge of the investigation. Detectives are actively investigating all workable leads into the report of Mr. White. Detectives are also actively communicating with Mr. White’s family. If anyone has any additional information regarding Mr. White, we ask that they contact the Dallas Police Department Youth Operations at 214-671-4268 or by email at missingpersons@dpd.dallascityhall.com.
— David Taffet