Dallas police said they couldn’t comment on any new evidence that led them to reclassify Alan White’s disappearance to ‘endangered missing person.’

About a week ago, a new video emerged of White pulling gas in his car at the RaceTrak gas station on Inwood Road at Maple Avenue. In it, he is wearing a red tank top rather than the gray tank he was wearing about 15 minutes earlier when he left LA Fitness, but his family confirmed that was him.

From the gas station, he drove north toward his home rather than south toward Oak Cliff where the car was found.

On its blog, DPD wrote: