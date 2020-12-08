Trevor Wilkinson, 17, wore nail polish to school. He was suspended.

Wilkinson is a high school student in Clyde, located along I-20 about 130 miles west of Fort Worth, just before Abilene. Female students are allowed nail polish and makeup in school. Male students aren’t.

He told Good Morning America, “I went into my class and immediately my teacher sent me to the office because she said I broke dress code.”

The school district told NBC News that it reviews its dress policy each school year and a copy of the code is sent to each student and parent.

Students who don’t meet the dress code are given a chance to correct the “problem.” And a student will remain in suspension until the “problem” is corrected.

Wilkinson said he met with the principal and vice principal who told him he’d remain in suspension until the nail polish is removed. He said he’s not removing the nail polish because the policy is wrong.

As of this posting, more than 130,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling on Clyde ISD to change its policy. Clyde’s population is 3,700.

— David Taffet