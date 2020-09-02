Like most public events in 2020, DIFFA/Dallas postponed its signature House of DIFFA runway show and party and substituted an online fundraiser earlier this summer that netted $150,000 to go toward fighting for PWA/HIV with donations toward 24 different area HIV/AIDS services organizations. Normally around this time, DIFFA would hold a check presentation ceremony, but even that has been replaced in a good way. On Thursday, the org will hold a day-long virtual celebration of giving back, via its Facebook page. Throughout the day, short videos and stories from each ASO will air providing information about how they serve the community… and reminding us how fighting a virus has never been more important.

Tune in Thursday to Facebook to join the celebration.

— Arnold Wayne Jones