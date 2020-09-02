In a year when innovation has become key in fundraising, officials with Black Tie Dinner have launched “a brand-new fundraising initiative called the Black Tie Ambassador Program, officials announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 2).

“This year has been especially challenging, but we remain committed to raising as much money for your beneficiaries as we can,” according to an announcement on the Black Tie website. “That’s where you come in. By becoming a Black Tie Ambassador, you commit to using your network of family, friends and colleagues to raise money for our annual distribution.”

Ambassadors are encouraged to create a team to fundraise together, to track activity and progress and to see how their progress compares with that of other ambassadors to “Enjoy a little friendly competition as you help raise money for our inspiring and hard-working beneficiaries.”

As of 10:45 a.m. today, 87 people had signed up at the Black Tie website to be ambassadors. Those who sign up are able to create their own Ambassador page where they can tell their story and add photos and videos.They can also earn points by inviting friends, raising and donating money and sharing photos, videos, posts, favorite and more via social media.

For more information on the program and to register as an ambassador, visit the Black Tie website here.

— Tammye Nash