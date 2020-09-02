Officials with Abounding Prosperity Inc. announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 2) that the agency has been selected to partner with the city of Dallas’ Office of Community Care to provide rental and utility assistance to more than 300 extremely low to moderately low income residents in South Dallas and surrounding communities impacted by COVID-19.

The CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund Emergency Short-Term Rental Assistance Program provides emergency short-term rental and utility assistance to residents within Dallas city limits who have been impacted by COVID-19. The program also looks to address the needs of residents who are at or below 80 percent Area Median Income.

Eligible applicants can receive up to two months of rental or utility assistance, with a maximum of $1,500 per month. Applicants who are in the arrears on their rent or utility payment are eligible to receive an additional month of assistance for a total of three months.

APInc CEO Kirk Myers said, “For well over 15 years, APInc has worked to address social and economic factors that fuel health disparities in Dallas, with a significant percentage of those impacted being marginalized, black and brown folks. This partnership with the city of Dallas is another opportunity for APInc to provide a much needed service during this difficult time as many other resources are running thin.”

He continued, “APInc continues to develop comprehensive programming and critical resources that seek to further expand the capacity of our community. As a continuation of our commitment, we are excited to help improve housing stability and decrease homelessness by increasing access to financial assistance programs and supportive services.”

To date, APInc has received more than $810,000 in grant funding to combat the disparate economic impact that has been caused by the novel coronavirus. The agency’s COVID-19 relief efforts have provided COVID-19 Prevention and Care Kits and $125 Visa gift cards for gas and other household needs and have worked to address nutritional needs through the weekly fresh food pantry in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Now, Myers said, mental health counseling, short-term rental assistance through December 2020 and unstable housing will be added to APInc’s services.