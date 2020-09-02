Equality Texas today (Wednesday, Sept. 2) endorsed more than a dozen pro-equality Texas House candidates in the November general election.

Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez said that it is “critically important” that Texans supporting equality “turn out in mass to vote this November to ensure that Texas continues its march toward equal justice under the law. The Texas House is 9 seats away from flipping to a pro-equality majority, and these candidates for office have committed to supporting LGBTQ rights, civil rights and social justice. We strongly support their candidacy.”

He added, “We believe voters will overwhelmingly reject candidates who engage in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and homophobic and transphobic campaign tactics. If these pro-equality leaders are elected many of them will replace incumbents who espouse anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policies.”

The list of “key Democratic challengers in the race to flip the Texas House of Representatives” includes:

• HD 26: Sarah DeMerchant, Sugarland

• HD 64: Angela Brewer, Denton

• HD 66: Sharon Hirsch, Plano

• HD 67: Lorenzo Sanchez, Plano

• HD 92: Jeff Whitfield, Bedford

• HD 93: Lydia Bean, Fort Worth

• HD 94: Alisa Simmons, Arlington

• HD 97: Elizabeth Beck, Fort Worth

• HD 96: Joe Drago, Arlington

• HD 100: Jasmine Crockett, Dallas

• HD 108: Joanna Cattanach, Dallas

• HD 112: Brandy Chambers, Richardson

• HD 138: Akilah Bacy, Houston