Dallas Area Rapid Transit will initiate a number of service changes affecting customers in various parts of the service area on Monday, July 27, including the debut of emission-free electric buses on the Singleton Boulevard corridor, schedule adjustments and a new fare structure introduced for the Dallas Streetcar.

The Downtown Dallas portion of Route 52 will be extended south on Lamar to terminate at Convention Center Station, enabling DART to deploy a portion of its electric bus fleet to the West Dallas service area. The electric buses are part of the former D-Link fleet; the D-Link route ended in March 2019.

The seven zero-emission electric buses used, which were partially funded by a $7.6 million grant that also funded the infrastructure for the two overhead chargers installed at Convention Center Station, have been providing service on route 749 for the last year.

The D-link buses join the electric light rail trains as zero-emission vehicles in DART’s transit fleet.

Schedule adjustments

Schedule adjustments or route modifications will take place beginning July 27 on routes 19, 52, 206, 278, 408, 415, 428, 445, 542, 549 and 883. Customers can visit DART.org/zoom or transporteDART.org or call DART Customer Service at 214.979.1111 for more details. Be sure to check for schedule changes affecting you BEFORE July 27.

Dallas Streetcar

DART will implement a $1 fare on the Dallas Streetcar beginning July 27. The fare, requested by the city of Dallas, will be implemented into DART’s current payment collection system and fare structure and used for operations and maintenance. The $1 one-way fare is included with any valid DART pass and can be purchased with DART’s contactless payment options, which include the GoPass app and GoPass Tap Card.

There will be no cash fare option onboard and no ticket vending machines located at the stops.

— Tammye Nash