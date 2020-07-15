The following information was sent to us by Bob McCrainie about a project his husband Terry is participating in:

Nothing says “I’m ready to work” more than a freshly pressed suit, an updated resume, and of course, a professional headshot. Regardless of profession, COVID-19 sent millions of Americans to the unemployment line without warning. That is why local photographers Emily McClure, Judy Babinski, Marcus Kaiser, Peter Szpakowski, Terry McCranie, and Traci Showomeyer are participating with Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties in the largest, single-day photo initiative that will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites such as LinkedIn.

The photographers will be producing the complimentary headshots on Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the following metroplex locations:

• Frisco: Stonebriar Centre, 2601 Preston Rd., Frisco, TX.

• Dallas: Marcus Kaiser Photography Studio, 400 N. Stain Paul St., Dallas, TX

• Fort Worth: Hulen Mall, 4800 S Hulen Street, Ft. Worth, TX

• Southlake: Metroplex Headshots, 280 Commerce Street, Southlake, TX

Complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, but participants are asked to visit HeadshotBooker.com for details and schedule a time to be photographed. More than 200 photographers will participate across all 50 states, creating pop-up studios at nearly every Brookfield retail location nationwide. Headshots will be provided to participants on site through event photo sharing platform SpotMyPhotos.

For more information, contact Terry McCranie, Terry McCranie Photography through his website here.

— David Taffet