Log Cabin Republicans Dallas will hold their monthly meeting at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave., on Thursday, July 16, with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. that will include an exclusive screening of Uncle Tom, a film featuring media personalities, civil rights activists, veterans and a self-employed plumber and “explor[ing] their personal journeys navigating the world as one of America’s most misunderstood political and cultural groups, the American Black conservative.”

The screening will be introduced by producer Ryder Ansell, who will be available before and after the screening to address the audience and answer questions about the film. Individuals featured in the movie will also attend as special guests.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to to arrive early to give extra time for the film screening.

The group will meet upstairs in the banquet room with chicken and beef fajitas, served “cafeteria style.” The total cost for the meal including a non-alcoholic drink, tax and tip, is $20 each. There will also be a cash bar. Per local and state health guidelines, masks are required when entering the building, walking upstairs or using the restroom downstairs. As part of the local guidelines, only 10 people are allowed per table, but the group has the entire upstairs, giving them room to spread out. The movie will be shown on four screens in two rooms.

Parking is available downstairs in the Centrum Building. Remember to validate parking at the kiosk at Mattito’s before leaving the event.

For information visit LCRDallas.org.

— Tammye Nash