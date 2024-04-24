Dallas Pride | Fair Park

Music Festival – Saturday, June 1

Parade & Festival – Sunday, June 2

Get ready to celebrate! Dallas Pride, the non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening, supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community returns to Fair Park June 1-2, 2024, with an expanded festival and a spectacular parade with the theme of “Unity in the Community.”

New for this year: By popular demand, the festival at Dallas Pride in Fair Park is now a two-day event, Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, 2024. Bring the whole family to Fair Park for these all-ages events, which make for a weekend of fun honoring the LGBTQ+ community, its allies, sponsors and supporters.

Country Dance Competition

May 31 | 6-9 p.m.

Dallas Pride invites you to join us for our Country Dance Competition to help kick-off Dallas Pride weekend.

Free Event

Sign-Up will be the day of (Friday, May 31)

First place winners will win a Dallas Pride Belt Buckle, Cash prize, tickets to the festival, and will ride in a convertible in the parade

Two Categories – Line Dance and Partner Freestyle.

Round Up Saloon3912 Cedar Springs Road

Have you Registered yet? Parade is filling up!

Have you completed your Registration for Festival Vendors, Teen Pride, Family Pride Zone and Parade Entries?. All registration is handled thru our registration site. More information can be found on the Registration page here.