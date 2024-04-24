The Dallas Wings, North Texas’ WNBA franchise team that has been at College Park Center in Arlington since moving here from Tulsa ahead of the 2016 season, will be moving to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Memorial Arena beginning with the 2026 season.

The move was confirmed today (Wednesday, April 24) when the Dallas City Council vote to approve a 15-year, $19 million use agreement with the team, pending approval by the WNBA. The team will play the 2024 and 2025 seasons in College Park Center.

Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said in a written statement, “The Dallas Wings would like to thank the city of Dallas and especially Mayor Johnson for his strategic vision and commitment. The city of Arlington, the University of Texas at Arlington and College Park Center continue to be valued partners, and we look forward to playing in Arlington for the next two seasons.”

The Dallas City Council vote comes one day after Dallas Wings announced Tuesday that the team has sold out of season ticket memberships for 2024 for the first time in the team’s history and that, after seeing record attendance in 2023, the Wings have “already experienced ticket sales growth north of 200 percent. Individual ticket sales are up more than 1,100 percent.”

A waitlist for Season Ticket Memberships has been established, with benefits including presale access to 2024 WNBA Playoff games and an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select 2024 regular-season games. The team is expected to announce multiple individual-game sellouts in the coming days.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said, “Dallas is the place to be right now — for residents, for businesses and for professional sports teams and their fans. This deal has been a top priority for us because we know the Dallas Wings will soar in the city they represent. We will be thrilled to welcome the Wings to the heart of our city, and we are even more excited to see this franchise anchor our new convention center district that will transform downtown Dallas for decades to come.”

Watch for more information from Dallas Wings and the city of Dallas once the WNBA has given the deal its stamp of approval.

— Tammye Nash