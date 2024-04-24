Equality Texas, Rainbow Roundup, Resource Center and Pride Frisco are all joining forces to present “We Are Family,” a Family Equality Day celebration, on Sunday, May 5, beginning at 3 p.m. at Resource Center’s Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

This year’s event will once again feature librarian KayCee from the Dallas Public Library hosting Story Time programming and a variety of events for everyone from teens to younger children and, of course, parents.

“International Family Equality Day is a special day held each year on the first Sunday of May to celebrate the diverse make up of families across the globe and here in Texas, explained Gordy Carmona, Equality Texas’ community engagement and advocacy strategist for DFW.

“It’s so fitting that this year’s International Family Equality Day (IFED) theme is ‘We Are Family,’ because so often many of our families have to fight for the recognition of their families from outside parties. “

Kimberly Kantor with Rainbow Roundup explained that Family Equality Day is “important to my family because it celebrates and promotes the idea that all families deserve equal rights, recognition and respect, regardless of their structure or composition. It’s a day to affirm the diversity of family types and celebrate.”

She continued, “Kids attending our events feel safe because they can see themselves reflected in those families and feel understood and accepted for who they are. Being around families with a similar makeup can provide a sense of belonging and support, fostering a nurturing environment without judgment or discrimination.”

Carmona added, “It’s been a privilege organizing this event alongside Rainbow Roundup. Seeing the cheerful faces of the children and their parent(s) each year is what motivates us to continue organizing this event.”

Those planning to attend are asked to register here and to make sure and sign up for each family member attending.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the event can email kimberly@rrup.org. Corporate sponsorships are available, and individuals interesting in doing so by sending donations via PayPal to @rainbowroundup, via Cheddar here or by mailing a check made out to Rainbow Roundup, 7920 Belt Line Road, #700, Dallas, Texas 75254.

— Tammye Nash