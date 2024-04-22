

The Dallas Housing Coalition is hosting a rally Tuesday, April 23, at noon at 2929 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., across the street from the MLK Jr. Branch Library to encourage residents to vote for Propositions G, H and I in the Dallas bond election, for which early voting has begun.

If approved by voters, these propositions would represent “an historic $82 million investment in housing and homeless solutions,” according to a press release announcing the event. Proposition G would provide $72.3 million for economic development efforts around Dallas, including $36.6 million earmarked for mixed income housing financing.

Proposition H would provide $26.4 million to invest in infrastructure supporting affordable home ownership development, and Proposition I would provide $19 million to advance solutions to homelessness through investments in permanent, supportive and short-term housing.

Speakers will include Kirk Presley with Ojala Partners, LP, Billy Lane and Diane Ragsdale with Innercity Community Development Corporation, Stacie Morris with The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center and Christian Marquez, a regional mortgage consultant with TBK Bank.

The rally will feature music, free food and free yard signs. Following the presentations by speakers, those attending will go to the library across the street to vote.

— Tammye Nash