North Texas Pride Foundation is accepting applications for 2024 “Come As You Are” festival beneficiary. The selected non-profit organization will receive a portion of the proceeds from this year’s festival.

The festival is scheduled for Oct.12 in Haggard Park in Plano.

Each year the North Texas Pride Foundation selects a local organization to receive a portion of that year’s festival proceeds. Past beneficiaries have included domestic violence shelters, health & food services, shelters serving at-risk youth, and organizations providing services to seniors, but all nonprofit organizations will be considered. Special consideration given to all inclusive nonprofits that support the LGBTQ community and nonprofits who serve residents in communities north of LBJ Freeway I-635. Interested parties my submit their application at NorthTexasPride.com/beneficiary by Aug. 15.

The North Texas Pride Foundation “Come As You Are” festival is a family friendly celebration of pride in diversity to raise funds to support our vision of a permanent location that will serve as a central resource center to communities north of I-635.

North Texas Pride advocates unity, equality and community integration for LGBTQ and allies through forums and events that promote pride and self-acceptance, education and awareness, and social interaction.

— David Taffet