Here’s a wrap-up of music we’ve received in recent days for your new music Monday.

Rett Madison: “Apocalyptic Folk Song”

The queer singer-songwriter released her new single last week. This is her first new music since her Warner Records/War Buddha debut album One for Jackie from October 2023.

“I wrote ‘Apocalyptic Folk Song’ about climate anxiety and my existential dread,” Madison said on the single’s release.

Watch the visual below:



Xin Liu: “Reality”

We don’t know if this Chinese pop superstar is in the LGBTQ fam, but her vibe is definitely queer adjacent. Representing butch realness and androgynous flair, Liu delivers big time confidence in this video for her new single that dropped last week. She debuted the song recently at Coachella.

David Archuleta: “Hell Together”

The American Idol sensation dropped his newest single in late March. Archuleta is currently writing and recording new music to be released throughout 2024 starting with this track.

“‘Hell Together’ is inspired by what my mom said to me after I left my Mormon faith and religion altogether. It was a scary place to leave something that was all I knew and that gave me my purpose to live, but it was something I knew I needed to do as I felt a new sense and purpose for life. A few days after I publicly announced leaving the Mormon church my mom texted me saying she had decided to leave too. I was shocked as she was so devout. I asked what made her feel she needed to leave because she didn’t need to follow my example,” he said in the press release. She said ‘If you go to Hell, we’re all going to Hell with you. We’re a family and we’ll always be there for each other, in good or in bad!’ I was really moved by that.”

Watch the lyric video for “Hell Together” below:

Concert Calendar

April 25: David Sedaris at McFarlin Auditorium.

May 3: Bad Bunny at American Airlines Center.

May 4: Randy Rainbow at the Majestic Theatre.

June 4: Justin Timberlake at Dickies Arena.

June 14: Alanis Morrissette at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 3: Sarah McLachlan, Feist at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

July 6: Jennifer Lopez at American Airlines Center.

July 14: New Kids On The Block, Paula Abdul at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 25: Janet Jackson at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 11: Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins at Globe Life Field.

Nov. 6: P!NK at Globe Life Field.

– Rich Lopez

