Tamika Perry, CEO of Dallas Hope Charities, is one of 60 scholars chosen for the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ ninth class, officials announced this week. According to a press release announcing the honor, “For nearly a decade, PLS has served as a catalyst for a diverse network of leaders brought together to collaborate and create meaningful change in the United States and around the world as they learn about leadership through the lens of the presidential experiences of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Lyndon B. Johnson and their administrations.”

Perry and the 59 other PLS members were “selected after a rigorous application and review process,” with individuals chosen “based on their leadership growth potential and the strength of their personal leadership projects aimed at improving civic engagement or social good by addressing a problem or need in their community, the country or the world,” the press release noted.

Tamika Perry stepped into the role of CEO at Dallas Hope Charities in 2021 after having worked as a volunteer, intern and then House Manager. She said she welcomed the opportunity to directly serve the LGBTQ community after 25 years of nonprofit experience primarily in Chicago, where she expanded service programs at Gilda’s Club, Vital Bridges and Catholic Charities, She also earned a a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Spertus Institute while in Chicago.

More recently, Perry developed partnerships and community engagement as Highland Park United Methodist Church’s impact coordinator.

Perry grew up in East St. Louis, Ill., with her mother and two sisters. She said she is committed to “paying it forward” and so seeks to share the many skills she’s learned from her family and ultimately create an environment that feels like home for both DHC’s clients and staff. Perry said she is grateful to work alongside some of those who have been involved since the organization’s beginnings and is motivated by DHC’s board, staff and volunteers, “all of whom consistently prove their dedication to DHC’s mission.”

Perry said she enjoys playing video games and staying active and, most of all, she loves spending time with her partner of more than 20 years, who consistently pushes her to become the best version of herself.

During the six-month program, Perry will dedicate her efforts to developing an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive support to 18- to 24-year-olds facing homelessness in the LGBTQIA community. Her goal is to ensure that these vulnerable individuals receive essential wraparound services before transitioning into stable housing, she emphasized.

Highlighting the pressing need for action, Perry revealed that Dallas Hope Charities currently faces a daunting waitlist of approximately 600 individuals seeking housing assistance. Despite the organization’s best efforts, only a fraction of those in need — about eight people at a time — can be accommodated.

Perry underscored the disproportionate challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ youth, noting that a staggering 40 percent of homeless youth on the streets identify as LGBTQIA. She emphasized the critical importance of providing tailored, affirming services to address the unique needs of this demographic, recognizing the scarcity of such resources in the community.

Perry said she is poised to leverage her experience and the resources of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program to drive meaningful change. By advocating for expanded support systems and innovative solutions, she aims to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for homeless youth in the LGBTQIA community.

“I am honored to be part of this esteemed cohort and am eager to learn from the exemplary leadership examples of past presidents,” Perry said. “Together, we can make meaningful strides towards creating a more equitable and supportive society for all.”

Over the course of the program, Scholars will travel to each participating presidential center to learn from key former administration officials, business and civic leaders, and leading academics. They will study and put into practice varying approaches to leadership and exchange ideas to help strengthen their impact in the communities they serve.

Scholars have consistently reported remarkable growth in skills, responsibilities, and opportunities for impact since the program began in 2015. For example, 91 percent of scholars said their confidence in how they lead social change has improved as a result of the PLS program.

The 2024 program kicked off on Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C.

Dallas Hope Charities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food, shelter, and services that instill dignity, stability, and hope for all. Through programs such as the Hope Center, Collective Hope Coalition, Safe Place, and Hopeful Discussion, Dallas Hope Charities works to support LGBTQIA young adults experiencing homelessness in the Dallas area. To learn more, visit DallasHopeCharities.org and follow @DallasHopeCharities on social media platforms.

— Tammye Nash