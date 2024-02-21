AIDS Services of Dallas this week announced the theme for No Tie Dinner 2024, inviting everyone to get ready for No Tie ShamROCK, happening Saturday, March 16, from 7-11 p.m. at the Frontiers of Flight Museum. The popular band Empire 6 returns to provide the entertainment.

Tickets are available here, with general admission for $125 and VIP Admission for $195. Those purchasing tickets have the option of adding donations for a night of housing for $50, a week of housing for $350 or a month of housing for $1,500.

Options for supporting the event in other ways are available here, including monetary sponsorships, donations of goods and services, hosting a dinner party, donating to the auction, providing desserts or volunteering to help at the event.

No Tie Dinner supports ASD’s mission to provide stable housing for and elevate the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS.

— Tammye Nash