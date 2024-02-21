Registration is still open for those interested in participating in Family Equality’s “Black, Queer and Trans Family Formation” webinar, happening today (Wednesday, Feb. 21) from 6-7 p.m. Central.

Panelists include Waleisah Wilson (she/her), Alvin McCray (he/him), Zaid A. Zaid (he/him) and Makayla Kind (they/them). The webinar will include information on the Family Equity Justice Project, the Family Equity Justice Survey 2024 and a question-and-answer time.

Register here for the webinar and take the Family Equity Justice Survey here to let your voice be heard.

— Tammye Nash