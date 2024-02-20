Alyssa Edwards, “global superstar drag queen and North Texas native, will be the special guest emcee for Resource Center’s Toast to Life, with Stephen Tosha tapped as this year’s LGBTQ Excellence Award recipient.

The fundraising gala is set for Saturday, April 6, from 7-11 p.m., at Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas. It is presented by premier sponsor Purple Foundation, and co-chaired by Deborah McMurray and Tommy Stockton. Blake Ward will DJ.

Edwards, Miss Gay America 2010, was already a drag star when she was catapulted to even greater fame as a contestant on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She returned to compete in the second season of Drag Race All Stars, but also starred in her own web series, Alyssa’s Secret and in the Netflix series Dancing Queen. As her alter ego Justin Johnson, Alyssa owns and operates the championship dance studio, Beyond Belief Company.

Tosha is being recognized for his passion for non-profit work and community service, At 21, he became the chairman of the Gay and Lesbian Center in Long Beach, Calif., during the AIDS/HIV crisis. He spearheaded the development of social service programs, implemented HIV testing and advocated for these services throughout the state of California. This early activism laid the foundation for a lifetime of community support, and he has served on more than a dozen boards over the last 40 years, including the Resource Center board. Tosha has been and continues to be a gracious support of Resource Center.

Early bird ticket prices are available here through Feb. 29. Early bird general admission tickets are $175, and Founder’s Friends Patron Packages are $750. Sponsorships are available starting at $1,000.

— Tammye Nash