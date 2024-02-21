The votes are in, and they have been counted. Now all that’s left is to reveal the winners in Dallas Voice’s 2024 Readers Voice Awards.

This year, we’re doing things a little bit differently. Ok, so it’s gonna be a LOT different. And it is going to be a LOT of fun.

The 2024 Readers Voice Awards winners will be announced in a gala party on Thursday night, March 21, from 6-8 p.m. in The Rose Room, inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Join us for all the excitement as we unveil The Best of The Best, as chosen by the readers of Dallas Voice. We’ll have entertainment by some of the winners, raffles for fabulous prizes, light bites and liquid nitrogen ice cream from none other than YeliBelly Chocolates!

Mark your calendars now and watch for more exciting announcements to come.