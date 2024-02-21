Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old non-binary student at Owasso High School in Owasso, Okla., died Feb. 8 after being attacked and severely beaten by three older female students in a school bathroom on Feb. 7. Nex’s death was not widely reported until late last week/earlier this week, and even then most of the media outlets misgendered and deadnamed the teenager.

Dallas Voice reported on Nex’s death Tuesday, Feb. 20, when we first learned of it.

Today (Wednesday, Feb. 21) the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation issued a “Guidance for reporters, advocates, and LGBTQ supporters on death of Nex Benedict.” This includes info on memorial vigils for Nex and info for those in life-threatening situations or in crisis situations. Rather than trying to adequately paraphrase this guidance, we are reprinting it here in its entirety.

— Tammye Nash

If you are in a life-threatening situation, please dial 911.

If you are in crisis, please dial 988 or contact

Rainbow Youth Project directly at 317-643-4888.

Trevor Project Hotline: TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help/

Call 1-866-488-7386

Text ‘START’ to 678-678

Background on Nex Benedict

Nex Benedict (they/them), a 16-year-old student at a public high school in Owasso, Oklahoma, died on February 8, 2024 after being beaten in the school restroom on February 7. School officials dispute reports that the adult who broke up the fight failed to engage the school nurse, send Nex to the hospital, or inform police. Police reported that Nex’s grandmother took them to the hospital that night and reported the fight to police. Nex was released from the hospital and rushed back the following day, when they were pronounced dead.

Nex was born in El Paso, Texas, was out to friends and at school as nonbinary, and was a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Despite Nex’s death on February 8, most local media outlets did not report on Nex’s death until a report on Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents highlighted it on February 16 followed by national media. Local and state media that did cover the story misgendered or deadnamed Nex, using inaccurate pronouns and their discarded birth name without permission. (For more on terminology, nonbinary people, misgendering, and deadnaming, please see GLAAD’s Media Reference Guide.)

The shock and harm from the brutal attack and the media’s missteps were felt immediately in the community. Rainbow Youth Project, a social welfare nonprofit organization that promotes the health, safety, and wellbeing of 2SLGBTQ+ (Two Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) young people throughout the United States, reported 349 crisis contacts received between February 16th and February 20th. Incoming contacts usually average 87 per week.

69% of incoming contacts reported and/or mentioned the Owasso, OK incident as one of the reasons for their distress

85% reported being bullied at school and/or across social media platforms

79% reported fear of physical assault

Eight crisis contacts reported self-harming behaviors and were referred for immediate mental health services – two were unable to obtain parental consent for services

32 crisis contacts identified as students at Owasso High School

14 crisis contacts identified as parents of students who attend Owasso High School

According to the Movement Advancement Project, Oklahoma is among the worst states nationwide for targeting LGBTQ youth and failing to protect LGBTQ youth. There is no statewide hate crimes protection, no nondiscrimination policies to protect LGBTQ youth, or policy to protect them from bullying. State law restricts discussing LGBTQ people in schools, bans essential mainstream health care for transgender youth, bans access to school sports aligned with gender identity, and bans use of school restrooms and facilities consistent with gender identity.

The following in-person vigils are currently planned in Nex’s memory:

Rural Oklahoma Pride & Point A Gallery will hold a candlelight vigil in Nex’s memory on February 24 from 6:30-8:00pm at 2124 NW 39th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73112.

A community vigil in memory of Nex will take place on February 25 at 6:30pm at Redbud Festival Park in Owasso, OK.

Quotes from local advocates on the ground and members of the community about the tragedy:

Statement from Nex Benedict’s family, Sue Benedict, the mother of Nex Benedict: “We at this time are thankful for the ongoing support and did not expect the love from everyone. We are sorry for not using their name correctly and as parents we were still learning the correct forms. Please do not judge us as Nex was judged, please do not bully us for our ignorance on the subject. Nex gave us that respect and we are sorry in our grief that we overlooked them. I lost my child, the headstone will have correct name of their choice. The rest of monies will go to other children dealing with the right to be who they feel they are, in Nex Benedict’s name. God bless.”

Freedom Oklahoma, the state’s largest advocacy group advocating LGBTQ Oklahomans, stated in part: “Nex should still be alive. Nex deserved not only a safe and nurturing environment to learn, but an environment that actively disrupted anti-2STGNC+ (two spirit, transgender, gender-nonconforming+) rhetoric and worked to ensure that vulnerable students were safe. Owasso schools failed to create that environment for Nex. And we know that is the story for too many kids across our state. We want to be clear, whether Nex died as a direct result of injuries sustained in the brutal hate-motivated attack at school or not, Nex’s death is a result of being the target of physical and emotional harm because of who Nex was. This harm is absolutely related to the rhetoric and policies that are commonplace at the Oklahoma Legislature, the State Department of Education, and the Governor’s office, with regard to dehumanizing 2STGNC+ people.”

Joint statement from Oklahomans for Equality and T.A.C.O. (Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma: “Our hearts are broken for the Oklahoma 2SLGBTQIA+ community and for the family, friends, and loved ones of Nex Benedict.

“While we are still learning all of the facts surrounding the death of the 16-year-old Owasso student, we are certain that every student has the right to a safe learning environment, free from deadnaming, misgendering, outing, and violence, as well as appropriate medical care.

“The persistent, vitriolic legislation and rhetoric being championed by our state leaders are breeding animosity, inciting violence, and harming the queer community, especially our youth.

“As we grieve and acknowledge this loss, we are reminded of the work yet to be done because our lives depend on it. Nex Benedict and the countless 2SLGBTQIA+ teens like them deserve better from our state and medical facilities. They deserve the chance to fully be themselves. They deserve to grow up.

“Rest in power, Nex.”

Quote from Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, via Instagram: “Nex Benedict’s death is tragic and senseless, and a shocking attack that should never be forgotten.

“This is precisely the horror that so many have warned about. Laws that target LGBTQ youth, that ban health care, school activities and bathroom access make every student unsafe. Book bans endanger our students, educators, communities and democracy. This must end.

“Nex’s death is a national wakeup call. Leaders and extremists must be held responsible for failing to keep Nex safe, and for encouraging violence. Every American must demand leaders stop legislating against vulnerable students and vow to protect them. To every LGBTQ young person and adult: you are valued, loved, and we will never stop fighting for you to be yourself and to be safe.”

Quote from Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.: “The death of Nex Benedict is a tragedy. As parents, the First Lady and I are heartbroken. As Chief, the health and welfare of all children within the Cherokee Nation Reservation is of concern. … The more we learn about Nex’s life, the more we come to know a wonderful child whose experience and identity mattered and was worth celebrating. Above all, Nex deserved to live a full life. It was cut tragically short. May Nex rest in peace.”

Quote from Rep. Mauree Turner, the first out nonbinary elected official in Oklahoma: “My heart breaks for Nex Benedict. Everyday I get more angry that we, politicians, no matter your party affiliation are aiding in a transgenocide in Oklahoma. … This one hurt. They all really hurt. Nex deserves more – trans Oklahomans deserve more. Less compromising of our identities because it’s just not comfortable for you. More unquestioned community advocacy. More tenderness and care. More life. So much more life.”

About Owasso High School and overall LGBTQ policies and climate in Oklahoma:

An estimated 138,000 LGBTQ people aged 13 and up are living in Oklahoma, with 38% of LGBTQ adults raising children. Oklahoma lacks a statewide LGBTQ nondiscrimination law as well as hate crimes protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

In recent years, the state legislature has enacted a ban on health care for transgender youth, a ban on restroom access for transgender Oklahomans, a ban on nonbinary Oklahomans’ ability to update birth certificates, and a ban on discussion of LGBTQ issues at schools.

This year, according to the ACLU, the Oklahoma state legislature is considering a record number of 54 anti-LGBTQ bills including barriers to ensuring accurate IDs and documentation for transgender and nonbinary people, further curriculum censorship in schools, and policies seeking to erase transgender people under state code and law.

Via the ACLU: In 2022,Oklahoma SB 615 was passed into law, requiring all public and public charter schools in the state that serve pre-K through 12th-grade students to designate multiple occupancy restrooms at school for the exclusive use of either the male or the female sex, as designated on individuals’ original birth certificates.The ACLU, the ACLU of Oklahoma, Lambda Legal, and pro bono co-counsel filed a federal lawsuit on Sept. 6, 2022 on behalf of three transgender students challenging the law on the grounds SB 615 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, by discriminating on the basis of sex, gender identity, and transgender status.

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has a history of anti-LGBTQ actions and sentiment, attacking drag performers – including those who work for Oklahoma schools – just last week on Twitter/ X. Walters has encouraged censorship in schools, supported elimination of DEI programs in grades K-12, appointed an anti-LGBTQ, non-educator, and non-Oklahoman to a state education advisory board, and pushed forward emergency rules making it more difficult for transgender and nonbinary students to be their authentic selves at school, while supporting initiatives to protect “prayer and Bible verses and any kind of religious expression”.

Support:

