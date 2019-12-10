Thousands of LGBTQ advocates, activists, leaders, and allies will gather in Dallas for the National LGBTQ Task Force’s 32nd Creating Change Conference from Wednesday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Sheraton Dallas.

The Task Force has announced its plenary sessions for the conference.

Opening Plenary Session: Love, Learning, and Liberation

From the Census to the election, 2020 is going to be historic. We have a lot of work ahead of us against a backdrop of an epidemic of trans women of color being murdered and a rollback of hard-fought gains by the current administration. This plenary aims to set a new tone for the conference and for our movement: one of love, learning, and liberation. As we create change together, how can we be mindful to center our hearts and our minds?

Opening Keynote Speaker: Rev. angel Kyodo williams: Love and Justice are One

Called “the most intriguing African-American Buddhist” by Library Journal, angel Kyodo williams is an author, activist, master trainer, and founder of Transformative Change. Her newest work, Radical Dharma: Talking Race, Love & Liberation, is igniting communities to have the long overdue conversations necessary to become more awake and aware of what hinders liberation of self and society. angel notes, “Love and Justice are not two. Without inner change, there can be no outer change. Without collective change, no change matters.” She was made for these times.

Plenary Session: The Annual State of the Movement Address

Following our Creating Change 2020 theme, “Love, Learning, and Liberation,” Task Force executive director, Rea Carey, and deputy executive director, Kierra Johnson will host the annual State of the Movement plenary. Even as LGBTQ people and their families are under attack by the current administration, we know our community is strong, resilient, creative, and determined. This year, with special guests, we will focus on the issues facing trans women of color, the work being done to address anti-trans violence and systemic discrimination, and moving us forward in our work for freedom, justice, and liberation. Come be inspired to fight on, and defeat those who intend to make our lives invisible!

Closing Plenary Session: Queering Immigration: Owning Our Power, Building the Defense Line

Immigration will once again be a top issue this election year. This panel will focus on how we can collectively build power by centering the needs and experiences of those most impacted: queer and trans people of color. Our expert panelists will talk about deportation defense, rapid response at the neighborhood, city, and state level, the criminalization of Black and Brown bodies, legislative victories, and so much more. Our call to action will be the work that still needs to get done: closing the camps, stopping the arrests and deportations, and imagining a world without borders.

The immigration-focused panel will be made up of Sharita Gruberg, policy director for the LGBT Research and Communications Project at the Center for American Progress; Oluchi Omeoga, a co-creator and Core Team member of Black Visions Collective, a black-led local organization working in Minnesota; Monserrat Padilla, the Coordinator for the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network; Nancy Haque, executive director of Basic Rights Oregon, an LGBTQ political advocacy organization with a focus on transgender justice and racial justice; and Dani Marrero Hi of the Texas Civil Rights Project.

New for this year, the traditional closing plenary brunch will be replaced by a dynamic indoor street fair on Sunday, January 19th with an 11:30 a.m.– 1 p.m. “Send Off Celebration!” including accessible HIV testing and mammogram screening.

— David Taffet