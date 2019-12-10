HOSTESS (GIFT) WITH THE MOSTESS

It’s holiday party season, so it’s good to have a hostess gift you can count on, and a bottle of rose wine from Provence is the perfect unique, high-end but affordable bottle. Beautifully refreshing and sippable in any kind of weather, the Ruby Taylor Limited Edition from Minuty comes in a specially-designed bottle from the British artist. (The French region supplies a variety of other roses, including Berne Inspiration.) At under $20 and widely available at retailers, it’s a great pick-me-up that you can pick up on your way to the party.

Available at Kroger, Target and other retailers. Usually under $20.

THAT’S MY JAM

Who doesn’t love a TB&J sandwich… which means, of course, “tomato, bacon jam.” Bacon, you say? In jam form? Oh my yes. If you’re a bacon lover, these savory spreads from TBJ Gourmet provide a hearty kick to toast, or as dips or for making loaded cheese fries, pork sliders and other bites. And the tomato jam is just as versatile. Your foodie friends will love it.

Available at TBJGourmet.com (recipes available). From $15.

MAKE YOUR BRAIN BULLETPROOF

Here’s an idea for your giftee who seems to live on-the-go. Coffee is already a kind of energy drink, but the folks Bulletproof take the idea one step further: they wanna promote an active brain. Their ground Mentalist beans make for a nutty cuppa joe all alone, but they suggest adding Instamix powder, shaking it up like a protein drink (it contains butterfat and “Brain Octane” oil), and stimulating the old grey cells as well as the body. It’s also available in a caramel flavored cold brew, but with no sugar. It’s tangy and refreshing either way.

Available at Bulletproof.com.