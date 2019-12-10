Black Tie Dinner celebrated a record year Monday night, Dec. 9, distributing $1.44 million to Human Rights Campaign Foundation and 16 local beneficiary organizations. The 2019 Wrap Party and Beneficiary Distribution event was held at Gilley’s South Side Music Hall. With this year’s proceeds, Black Tie Dinner, the largest LGBTQ fundraising dinner of its kind, upped its donation total for its 38 years to more than $25 million.

Then total represents proceeds from the Nov. 2 dinner at Sheraton Dallas Hotel that featured award-winning singer/actor Billy Porter.

“We are excited to be announcing a record-breaking distribution this year,” said BTD Co-Chair Nathan Robbins. “It is because of the dedication of our board, the support of our sponsors and the commitment of our table captains and volunteers that we are achieving this milestone.

“But we know it is really the hard work and services provided to our community by our beneficiaries that make all of the effort worth it,” he added. “This is truly a celebration of them.”

This year’s record fundraising pushed Black Tie Dinner’s total distribution since its inception to over $25M in funds distributed to the LGBTQ community.

BTD presented national beneficiary HRCF with a check for $610,000, the largest single donation of the year. Each year, HRCF receives about half of the total proceeds from Black Tie Dinner.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star received the largest donation — $65,487 — given to a local beneficiary. Also receiving donations of more than $60,000 were Resource Center ($62,761), Rainbow Roundup ($62,421) and Northaven United Methodist Church ($61,408).

Other beneficiaries were Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ ($57,482); Trans Kids and Families of Texas ($53,219); Celebration Community Church of Fort Worth ($52,426); Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund ($50,126); Legacy Counseling Center ($50,126); Uptown Players ($49,001); Turtle Creek Chorale ($47,801); Equality Texas Foundation ($47,450); AIDS Services of Dallas ($46,551); Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas ($44,414); Promise House ($40,007) and AIDS Outreach Center ($38,882).

In other announcements Monday night, BTD official confirmed that BBVA will be returning as the presenting sponsor for the 2020 Dinner. BTD Co-Chair Jeremy Hawpe described BBVA as “a huge part of our Black Tie Dinner family.”

“BBVA’s commitment to Black Tie Dinner as our presenting sponsor makes a night like tonight possible Hawpe said. “We look forward to our continued partnership in making an impact on the lives of so many.”

The 2019 co-chairs also announced that the 39th annual Black Tie dinner will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, again at Sheraton Dallas Hotel, and they named those newly-elected to board leadership roles for 2020, and the first-year board members. They are 2020-21 Board Co-Chair Brad Pritchett, 2020 Co-Chair-Elect Terry Loftis, Tenay Barker, Denton Bricker, Deirdre Coleman, Marcus DeMello-Silva, Daniel Parker, Regina Lyn Pierce, Nicholas Rodriguez and Ryne Young.

The Wrap Party and Beneficiary Distribution event was hosted by BBVA and Lexus.